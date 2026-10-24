/Pezeshkian says Iranians ‘struggling to put food on the table’ as war with US drags on

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday (Oct 24) said that the war with the United States and Israel is leaving many people struggling to afford basic necessities, as pressure on the country’s economy continues to mount. The remarks come as Washington increasingly relies on economic pressure against Tehran, including a blockade of Iranian ports that has restricted oil exports and trade. Iran, meanwhile, has maintained restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy supplies.

In a speech published on his website, Pezeshkian said, “There are many people in this society who are struggling to put food on the table because of the war we have found ourselves in, because of the wartime conditions we are living under.”

Ceasefire stalemate raises fears of fresh fighting

The conflict began on February 28, when US and Israeli strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior military commanders. Tehran retaliated with attacks on Israel and US assets across the region.

A ceasefire brokered mainly by Pakistan in mid-June was meant to halt the fighting and open the door to wider negotiations. However, the arrangement collapsed soon afterwards, with both sides accusing each other of violating its terms.

Pezeshkian called for an end to the “state of neither war nor peace”, saying Tehran “must also get out of this situation”. He did not detail how his government intended to achieve that.

Iran warns against another US strike

Concerns about renewed military action have grown after US ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack said on Friday that American strikes could resume within days.

“Could there be a strike this weekend? Absolutely,” Barrack told podcast host Mario Nawfal. He does not have a direct role in Iran policy.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have warned that any fresh attack would trigger a response. A spokesman told Fars news agency on Saturday: “Even if the enemy takes limited action, Iran's response will be several times greater.”