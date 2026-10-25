A monorail train on Line 15-Silver collided with a fallen construction crane in São Paulo, Brazil on Saturday (Oct 24), sending debris crashing into a busy street below. Video shows the moment a train collided with a crane that had fallen onto railway tracks in Brazil. After being struck by the train, the wreckage of the crane plunged into a street busy with traffic and pedestrians. There were zero fatalities but the crane operator was injured in the incident.

The infrastructure accident occurred on Avenida Professor Luiz Ignácio de Anhaia Mello, in the Vila Prudente region within the East Zone of São Paulo, specifically impacting the Line 15-Silver monorail. Accorsing to reports, the monorail line operates via automated remote control, therefore an oncoming train was unable to brake in time. It slammed into the section of the crane protruding onto the tracks. The force of the train’s impact snapped a portion of the heavy crane, sending large pieces of wreckage plunging down into the busy avenue below. Despite falling directly onto a major road packed with vehicles, motorcycles, and pedestrians, miraculously no bystanders or drivers were hit. The crane operator suffered injuries and was rescued by emergency personnel