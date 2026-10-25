/‘Modi ka baap bhi jayega,’ Kharge loses cool at party event in Patna; BJP slams him

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge triggered a controversy on Sunday when he lost cool during his address at a party event in Patna to mark the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar’s first Chief Minister Shri Krishna Singh when a man in the audience said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not go anywhere.

Kharge snapped back at the man and said, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega” (Even Modi’s father will go”, and repeated the remark.

The exchange triggered a commotion at the venue, and the man who had allegedly interrupted Kharge’s speech was identified as Santosh Kumar. He was reportedly beaten and then removed from the hall.

The incident occurred as Kharge was accusing the BJP of indulging in electoral irregularities and was attacking the government over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

‘Congress using language of goons and hooligans’: BJP

The BJP hit back at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remark, accusing the opposition party of using the language of “goons and hooligans” and likening its functioning to that of a “mafia gang”. It also accused Kharge of lowering the standards of political discourse.

“A language once associated with goons and hooligans is now being used by the Congress president. Out of frustration, their ‘Yuvraj’ sometimes misbehaves with women police personnel on the streets and at other times gets into scuffles with his own party leaders.”

‘Crossing all limits of political decorum’: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also hit back at Kharge, accusing the Congress president of crossing all limits of political decorum.

Shah alleged that under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, the Congress was increasingly relying on personal attacks and abusive language instead of debating policies and issues. He also pointed to previous instances when Congress leaders had targeted Modi and his family.

Shah said the Congress is becoming increasingly frustrated after repeated electoral defeats over the past 12 years.

“Due to the continuous electoral defeats over the past 12 years, the Congress party has become so frustrated and disappointed that it has neither any policy nor any issue left, only the politics of abuse,” he said.

‘Ideological bankruptcy of Congress,’ says BJP president

BJP president Nitin Nabin accused the Congress of displaying “ideological bankruptcy”.

Nabin said, “Today in Patna, the kind of indecent and unparliamentary language used by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge towards the country’s respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji reflects the ideological bankruptcy of the Congress.”

Nabin accused Kharge of crossing political limits by bringing deceased family members into a public political speech. He further alleged that the Congress and the Opposition were resorting to personal attacks because they had no substantial issues to raise on development, policies and welfare schemes.