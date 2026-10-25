/‘Maybe play one more season’: MS Dhoni to decide on his IPL future before December

Indian legend and Chennai Super Kings veteran MS Dhoni is back in the headlines over his IPL future, with the retention deadline approaching. Dhoni did not feature in IPL 2026 with a side strain but made his presence felt in the dressing room during most of the home matches. After turning 45 this year, Dhoni has been dealing with persistent knee problems and awaits medical clearance from his doctors.



Speaking at a healthcare event in Bengaluru, Dhoni was again asked about his CSK future. The talismanic keeper-batter replied that he will have to go through his tests and see if he can push through another IPL season as a CSK player. However, before that, all teams must submit their retentions and releases ahead of the mini-auction scheduled in mid-December later this year.



“Doc, I will have to go through the test. You will have to give me the report, and then before December, I will have to see, you know, how strong I am to maybe play one more season,” said Dhoni, as quoted by ANI.

Dhoni, who kept appearing in CSK training videos throughout last edition but did not feature in any match, said that it’s the doctors who will decide if he should carry on as a player or call time on his decorated IPL career.



“And if I am not, then, you know, you will have to make sure that you do everything right with me and make sure that this old vintage vehicle is running well on the road. So, all the pressure is on them,” he continued.

CSK CEO on Dhoni’s Future

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan reflected on the same question, saying that only Dhoni can answer questions about his playing career, but hinted at his participation in IPL 2027.

