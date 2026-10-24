Clashes broke out in Paris and several other French cities on Saturday (Oct 24) as demonstrators took to the streets over the cost of living, a week after protests descended into violence. Police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse protesters, while authorities deployed 70,000 security personnel across the country.

The clashes were reported in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Lille, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Montpellier and Nantes. Some demonstrators threw projectiles and fireworks at police officers, prompting a response from security forces.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez had warned ahead of the demonstrations: "We will not tolerate any violence or any disturbance of public order."

Before the main marches began, Nunez said 135 people had been arrested and weapons confiscated. The seized items included metal balls, lead pellets, fireworks, slingshots, steel balls, improvised weapons, a katana sword and airsoft weapons.

Paris police blamed "500 hooligans who are confronting law enforcement" and said a water cannon had also been used.

65 arrested in Paris, security tightened

Authorities said the demonstrations drew between 410,000 and 800,000 people nationwide, according to estimates from the government and the organising CGT union.

Paris police later said 65 people had been arrested in the capital. Several shops boarded up their windows amid fears of looting and fresh violence, while the Louvre and Musée d'Orsay museums remained closed for the day.

The government ordered police to prevent protesters from entering city centres, where many shops are located. Curfews were also imposed in certain areas of Paris and other cities.

Although the unrest appeared less violent by nightfall, clashes across the country highlighted widespread anger as France approaches presidential elections in six months.

Thousands march against Le Pen

The protests unfolded as Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party opened a congress in Orleans to launch its campaign for the presidential election. Le Pen is seeking to succeed President Emmanuel Macron, who cannot run again after completing his maximum second term.

Thousands also marched against Le Pen and Macron, chanting anti-fascist slogans. "Macron resign. Le Pen in prison," protesters shouted.

Police estimated that 11,000 people took part in the march, while organisers put the number at 26,000.

Macron had blamed "ultra-left" groups who "want to bring down the republic" for the worst violence during the previous week's protests. He also ordered non-union demonstrations to be banned as "illegitimate".