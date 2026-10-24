/Trump invokes Operation Sindoor at US midterm rally, claims 250% tariffs stopped India-Pakistan war

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that he prevented India and Pakistan from escalating their conflict in May 2025 by threatening to impose steep tariffs on both countries. He made the remarks at an election rally in Florida on Friday, bringing up the conflict during campaigning for the US midterm elections.

Trump said the two nuclear-armed neighbours were angry but stopped fighting after he threatened to impose tariffs of up to 250 per cent. He also claimed that 11 planes had been shot down during the conflict.

“You stop India and Pakistan, two nuclear nations... I said, 'Fellas, if you guys are going to do that, you're not going to trade with the United States...I'm going to put massive tariffs on both of you, 250 per cent, so you won't be able to do any business," Trump said.

He added that both countries were “very upset and very angry”, but eventually stopped shooting and ended the war.



“Eleven planes were shot. I stopped all these wars, and it's really an honour to do so..." Trump said, claiming that the United Nations had not helped him resolve the conflict.

“I'd never made one phone call to the United Nations. But we got them all stopped, and a couple more left. I had no idea when I was running; I had no idea that they had so many wars,” he said.

Trump expresses disappointment over Nobel Peace Prize

Trump also expressed disappointment over not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for his claimed role in resolving international conflicts.

"I've settled eight wars. Did I get the Nobel Prize? No," he said.

India has repeatedly rejected Trump's claims that he brokered a ceasefire between New Delhi and Islamabad. New Delhi has maintained that the understanding to stop military action was reached directly between the two countries.