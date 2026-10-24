/Hitler’s ‘Eagle’s Nest’ mountain retreat wrecked by fire, suspect detained: What to know about the Nazi-era site

Firefighters battled a blaze at Adolf Hitler’s former mountain retreat, known as the ‘Eagle’s Nest’, in Germany’s Bavarian Alps on Saturday (Oct 24). Police detained a 33-year-old German man suspected of being linked to the incident, with investigators saying he may have psychiatric problems.

The alarm was raised at around 9:50 pm (1950 GMT) on Friday at the former guest house for senior Nazi officials, located 1,834 metres (6,000 feet) above sea level. The building remained engulfed in flames at dawn on Saturday, with firefighters working to contain the blaze through the afternoon.

Fire chief Michael Brandl said no one had entered the building because of fears that it could collapse.

"We are very lucky that there are no injuries," Brandl said.

Around 200 firefighters were mobilised to tackle the fire at the Kehlsteinhaus residence, which attracts about 350,000 visitors annually, according to Bavarian state authorities.

Officials said difficult weather conditions complicated access to the site. Heavy rain was followed by a snowstorm and strong winds. Police blocked access to the retreat on Saturday.

What is the Eagle’s Nest? A look at its Nazi history

Built between 1937 and 1938, the Eagle’s Nest was designed as a monument to Hitler’s rule and to impress foreign diplomats. Located on a summit above Obersalzberg in southern Germany, it offers sweeping views of the Alpine landscape.

Hitler rarely visited the heavily guarded complex and also had a country residence nearby at Berghof. The Eagle’s Nest was used as a backdrop for Nazi propaganda films and survived the Second World War without damage.

Hitler’s Third Reich was responsible for the deaths of millions of Jews, Roma, LGBTQ people and Communists during the Holocaust. The Eagle’s Nest remains part of that history.

Since 1952, the site has housed an exhibition documenting the building’s Nazi past, alongside a restaurant. Its website says the Eagle’s Nest "stands for the insanity of the regime and the world on the Obersalzberg, where plans for war and mass murder were formed".

Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann said the retreat would not be abandoned following the fire.

The retreat "will under no circumstances be left in a state of ruin", he said.