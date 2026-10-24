A major fire broke out at a chemical and solvent facility in the San Nicolás neighbourhood of León, Guanajuato, Mexico, on Friday (Oct 23), triggering multiple explosions and sending a thick column of black smoke into the sky. The incident was reported during the afternoon near the intersection of Bahía and Río Amarillo streets, as flames rose high above nearby buildings and businesses. Videos from the scene show fire and smoke spewing from the warehouse.

Also read | Massive 7.2 magnitude quake off Vanuatu triggers tsunami warning for coasts within 300 km

The blaze erupted on the afternoon of Friday, October 23, at a facility storing chemicals and solvents in the San Nicolás area of León, Guanajuato. Witnesses described flames climbing high above surrounding buildings as a series of blasts shook the neighbourhood, sending a dense plume of black smoke into the sky. The site sits near the junction of Bahía and Río Amarillo streets.

Rescue services at the scene

Emergency crews, including firefighters, civil protection teams and municipal police, were quickly on the scene to bring the fire under control and keep the area secure. Local reports said containers inside the facility detonated one after another, though officials have yet to confirm what triggered the fire or exactly which substances were being stored there.

Locals evacuated

Around 1,000 residents and workers were moved out of nearby homes and businesses as a precaution, according to local reporting. León's municipal security authorities confirmed at least one person was injured and taken for specialist medical care. Some outlets have reported additional casualties, but the full tally and the condition of those affected have not been officially confirmed.