/Trump threatens Cuba with US warships 'stopover' as Rubio calls on Cubans to become CIA informants: US ready to 'take over' Havana?

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Oct 23) said American warships returning from the Middle East could make a stopover in Cuba once they return from the Iran war. Speaking at an election campaign event for the midterms in Florida, Trump ominously said, "We'll take care of Cuba on our way back from Iran. Those beautiful ships, they'll pass Cuba. We'll have one of them stop about 50 yards off the coast. They'll raise up their hands, and then we're gonna send Marco Rubio in."

This comes as United States Secretary of State Rubio called on Cuban people to "discreetly" become Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) informants.

Cuba rejects 'all threats'

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez rejected the remarks, dismissing "all threats regarding U.S. ambitions toward Cuba."

In a post on X, Rodríguez wrote, "We reject every threat related to US ambitions toward Cuba. Our coastline is full of beautiful beaches, but there are also razor-sharp limestone spikes, an inhospitable environment for those who make it to our shores with hostile purposes and lust for domination."

Rubio urges Cubans to work with the CIA

Earlier in the day, Rubio called on the people of Cuba to form a discreet partnership with the CIA, saying the move would bring a "positive change" in their country.

In a post on X, Rubio wrote, "To those who seek to create positive change in Cuba - now is the time. The disappointment of failed promises, corruption, and the privileged lives of only a few; seize this opportunity to create the change you desire through a discreet partnership with the CIA."

Earlier in the day, a White House statement said, "The policies, practices, and actions of the Government of Cuba continue to constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the US. These policies, practices, and actions are also repugnant to the moral and political values of free and democratic societies."

Trump's Cuba plans: A widening economic squeeze

The Trump administration has been intensifying economic pressure on Cuba, subjecting nine state-owned firms in the construction, mining and metals sectors to new penalties while tightening enforcement of US regulations that restrict American citizens travelling to the island from doing business with state-controlled enterprises.