/Farooq Abdullah says Pakistan’s raising of Kashmir issue keeps pressure on Delhi

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has triggered a political controversy after saying that Pakistan’s continued international advocacy of the Kashmir issue was keeping pressure on New Delhi and helping protect the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing party workers in Baramulla on Saturday, Abdullah questioned whether the people of Jammu and Kashmir could expect justice from the Centre, urging them not to rely solely on New Delhi to address their political concerns.

“Will you pin all your hopes on them [Delhi]? Do you truly believe they will deliver justice to you?” Abdullah asked, calling on people to remain courageous and united in the face of the prevailing situation.

Warning against what he described as the consequences of inaction, the senior leader said the people risked losing their political identity if they failed to stand up for their rights.

“Be brave; we shall confront them. If you do not find the courage, you will be finished. They will erase your very name and identity,” he said.

Referring to Pakistan, which he described as Jammu and Kashmir’s neighbouring country, Abdullah said its repeated efforts to raise the Kashmir issue on international platforms had kept the dispute in the global spotlight and placed pressure on New Delhi.

“They are silent today because of global pressure, and because our neighbouring country is keeping the heat on them. Everywhere they go, they highlight that the Kashmir issue remains unresolved. That is what is saving us,” Abdullah said, while adding that he did not necessarily consider Pakistan’s intentions to be noble.

His remarks are likely to draw political reactions, particularly his assertion that Pakistan’s international advocacy on Kashmir has helped sustain pressure on the Indian government. The comments also bring renewed attention to the competing political narratives surrounding the long-standing Kashmir dispute.