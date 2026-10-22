/Viral video shows cross falling on Colombia priest, no official confirmation | WATCH

After the horrific incident in Ecuador where a huge cross fell on a Father, leading to his death, another cross fell on a priest's head in Colombia, viral video on X showed. According to the clip circulating on X, a priest in Colombia is seen inside a church. He approached the cross attempting to fix his place and change it. Moments later, the cross falls on him, hitting his head. One X user said, “The priest wanted to move the cross for maintenance and cleaning purposes, but it fell on his head.” The post also stated that the priest survived the incident, though he had a slight bump on his bald head. However, the date of the incident is unknown. There has been no official confirmation about the origin, exact location, church, identity of the person, or full context. The authenticity of the viral video is not known.

This comes days after a Catholic priest in Ecuador died after a large crucifix hanging behind him fell on him as he was delivering a sermon. He was identified as Father Patricio Alfredo Sanchez Molinari, who served as parish priest at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Guayaquil. The circumstances that caused the heavy crucifix to detach from the wall remain unclear. Church officials have not publicly provided an explanation for the incident.