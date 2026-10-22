/Viral video shows cross falling on Colombia priest, no official confirmation | WATCH

After the horrific incident in Ecuador where a huge cross fell on a Father, leading to his death, another cross fell on a priest's head in Colombia, viral video on X showed. According to the clip circulating on X, a priest in Colombia is seen inside a church. He approached the cross attempting to fix his place and change it. Moments later, the cross falls on him, hitting his head. One X user said, “The priest wanted to move the cross for maintenance and cleaning purposes, but it fell on his head.” The post also stated that the priest survived the incident, though he had a slight bump on his bald head. However, the date of the incident is unknown. There has been no official confirmation about the origin, exact location, church, identity of the person, or full context. The authenticity of the viral video is not known.
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This comes days after a Catholic priest in Ecuador died after a large crucifix hanging behind him fell on him as he was delivering a sermon. He was identified as Father Patricio Alfredo Sanchez Molinari, who served as parish priest at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Guayaquil. The circumstances that caused the heavy crucifix to detach from the wall remain unclear. Church officials have not publicly provided an explanation for the incident.
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Molinari did not get back up after the crucifix struck him. Parishioners could be heard screaming and crying as several rushed to help him and call an ambulance. First responders arrived at the scene, but the priest was declared dead the same day, according to officials. According to reports, the priest was speaking about the words of Jesus and death before he died. He urged members of the congregation not to waste their lives scrolling on their phones, but instead devote time to God and their loved ones. “One day, all of us here will also die, and sometimes the time we’ve spent on things doesn’t have as much meaning as the time we spend with God,” he told the congregation.