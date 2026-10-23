/First Lady Melania Trump secures ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine in Oleshky: White House

US First Lady Melania Trump has secured an agreement for Russia and Ukraine to suspend military action in the Ukrainian city of Oleshky, the White House announced on Friday (Oct 23). The localised truce is set to begin on October 29. The proposed ceasefire aims to allow humanitarian supplies into the southern Ukrainian city and facilitate the evacuation of civilians through a designated safe passageway. The White House said the arrangement was negotiated directly with Russian and Ukrainian leadership.

US President Donald Trump praised his wife, saying that the ceasefire was “her initiative”. He added that it was reached after her office contacted both sides.

“What she wants to do is save children,” he said.

In a statement, the Kremlin welcomed Melania Trump’s “humanitarian” involvement. The Russian army chief said that the truce will be observed from 0100 GMT on October 27. There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine.

“We welcome the efforts of US First Lady Melania Trump, who has made a significant contribution to coordinating the humanitarian operation... the military is currently working on coordinating the timing of the ceasefire,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

‘Situation in Oleshky is dire’

Describing the situation in Oleshky as critical, Melania said the remaining population urgently needed medical assistance, medicines, food and clean water.

“The situation in Oleshky is dire. Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster. Oleshky’s remaining population is comprised primarily of elderly residents who urgently need medical attention, medicine, food, and clean water,” she said.

According to the White House, the city has limited electricity, mined roads and regular military attacks. An estimated 1,700 to 2,000 people remain in Oleshky, including around 50 children, compared with its pre-war population of approximately 24,000.

Evacuations to offer residents a choice

Under the arrangement, civilian representatives from Russia and Ukraine will visit residents to assess their needs and coordinate assistance. Those seeking to leave will receive transportation to their preferred destinations, including Russia or Ukraine.

“I have also secured an impartial American media organisation to accompany and document Russian and Ukrainian teams on the ground throughout the process. This will play a significant role in ensuring that the wishes of each family are faithfully respected,” Melania said.

The White House said discussions began after the first lady learnt about the crisis during her Fostering the Future Together event in New York, held alongside the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

She said her representative used an existing communication channel established during earlier efforts to reunite 34 children through six reunifications. Russian and Ukrainian teams subsequently began coordinating the ceasefire's implementation, including demining operations.

Oleshky lies across the Dnipro River from the city of Kherson. The White House said approximately 90 per cent of its territory was flooded following the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam. The ceasefire's implementation and the planned evacuations remain to be seen.

Melania Trump’s unusual diplomatic intervention

Melania Trump has largely stayed out of the spotlight during her husband’s second term, with New York remaining her preferred base as their son Barron pursues his studies there. The 56-year-old first lady has traditionally maintained a low public profile, making her recent string of appearances and announcements a notable shift.

Her latest efforts span several areas, from improving support for older children leaving foster care to addressing online harassment. Last week, she turned her attention to women’s health, unveiling a new programme at a Rose Garden event attended by President Donald Trump, who publicly praised her initiative.