/Serbia elections: Nearly 150,000 people take to streets in massive rally against Aleksandar Vucic | In pics

Serbia lacks reliable independent polling, and surveys have produced widely differing predictions for Sunday’s parliamentary election. Political scientist Dusan Vucicevic of Belgrade University told AFP that predicting the outcome was difficult. However, he expected the Student List to win more than 40 per cent of the vote, which would represent a significantly stronger result than any opposition list had achieved since the Serbian Progressive Party took power. The movement’s candidates are campaigning on an anti-corruption platform, while Vucic’s party is seeking to maintain its hold on government. The election will test the extent of the student movement’s electoral support.