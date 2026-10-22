Parineeti Chopra turns 38 on October 22. Over the years, the actress has showcased her versatility and earned immense love and respect for her performances in several projects. On her special day, take a look at her best films and TV shows.
Parineeti Chopra is one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses. She is known for her memorable performances and the versatility she brings to every character on screen. From her powerful debut in Ishaqzaade to her memorable performance in Amar Singh Chamkila, she has received immense love and respect. On her birthday, here’s a look at some of her best movies and TV shows that are available to watch on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is a recently released seven-episode psychological mystery thriller featuring Parineeti Chopra as Anvita. She gives birth to a daughter, Apeksha, who is mysteriously taken away. The plot revolves around Anvita, who searches for her over several years.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor as Zoya Qureshi and Parma Chauhan, the movie is a combat love story about gritty, rebellious individuals from two rival political families. However, their love is rejected by both families, leading to an action-packed sequence throughout the film.
Where to watch: Netflix
Parineeti Chopra played Amarjot Kaur, the wife and singing companion of Amar Singh Chamkila. Her performance reflected Amarjot's courageous determination to stand by Amar Singh. The role was difficult and demanding. In the movie, her character had to deal with the problems caused by Amar's inappropriate songs, and both met a tragic end.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Parineeti Chopra plays Meeta Solanki, a quirky, brilliant, and complex scientist. She comes to India for her sister's wedding with a struggling businessman named Nikhil (Siddharth Malhotra). As Meeta and Nikhil spend significant time together during the wedding preparations, they gradually fall in love, adding a twist to the movie's plot.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Chopra played Dimple Chaddha, who is conned by a naive boy named Ricky Bahl, played by Ranveer Singh. The story follows a conman who plans to trick women into falling in love with him and ends up taking all their money. The movie’s plot takes a turn when three of these women cross paths and hire Ishika (Anushka Sharma), an ambitious woman, to help settle their scores with him.
Where to watch: Netflix
In the investigative crime thriller, Parineeti Chopra plays an ambitious young journalist named Sandhya Yadav alongside Deven Bhojani as her veteran cameraman. Together, they uncover a dangerous illegal sand-mining racket run by a powerful syndicate.