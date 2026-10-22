LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Parineeti Chopra birthday special: From Shaque to Amar Singh Chamkila- 6 movies and shows to watch on OTT

Parineeti Chopra birthday special: From Shaque to Amar Singh Chamkila- 6 movies and shows to watch on OTT

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 12:23 IST | Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 12:56 IST

Parineeti Chopra turns 38 on October 22. Over the years, the actress has showcased her versatility and earned immense love and respect for her performances in several projects. On her special day, take a look at her best films and TV shows.

Parineeti Chopra birthday special
1 / 7
(Photograph: Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra birthday special

Parineeti Chopra is one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses. She is known for her memorable performances and the versatility she brings to every character on screen. From her powerful debut in Ishaqzaade to her memorable performance in Amar Singh Chamkila, she has received immense love and respect. On her birthday, here’s a look at some of her best movies and TV shows that are available to watch on OTT platforms.

Shaque: Trust No One
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Shaque: Trust No One

Where to watch: Netflix

This is a recently released seven-episode psychological mystery thriller featuring Parineeti Chopra as Anvita. She gives birth to a daughter, Apeksha, who is mysteriously taken away. The plot revolves around Anvita, who searches for her over several years.

Ishaqzaade
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Ishaqzaade

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor as Zoya Qureshi and Parma Chauhan, the movie is a combat love story about gritty, rebellious individuals from two rival political families. However, their love is rejected by both families, leading to an action-packed sequence throughout the film.

Amar Singh Chamkila
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Amar Singh Chamkila

Where to watch: Netflix

Parineeti Chopra played Amarjot Kaur, the wife and singing companion of Amar Singh Chamkila. Her performance reflected Amarjot's courageous determination to stand by Amar Singh. The role was difficult and demanding. In the movie, her character had to deal with the problems caused by Amar's inappropriate songs, and both met a tragic end.

Hasee Toh Phasee
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Hasee Toh Phasee

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Parineeti Chopra plays Meeta Solanki, a quirky, brilliant, and complex scientist. She comes to India for her sister's wedding with a struggling businessman named Nikhil (Siddharth Malhotra). As Meeta and Nikhil spend significant time together during the wedding preparations, they gradually fall in love, adding a twist to the movie's plot.

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Chopra played Dimple Chaddha, who is conned by a naive boy named Ricky Bahl, played by Ranveer Singh. The story follows a conman who plans to trick women into falling in love with him and ends up taking all their money. The movie’s plot takes a turn when three of these women cross paths and hire Ishika (Anushka Sharma), an ambitious woman, to help settle their scores with him.

Reporting Live
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Reporting Live

Where to watch: Netflix

In the investigative crime thriller, Parineeti Chopra plays an ambitious young journalist named Sandhya Yadav alongside Deven Bhojani as her veteran cameraman. Together, they uncover a dangerous illegal sand-mining racket run by a powerful syndicate.

Trending Photo

How do air defence systems decide which incoming missile to target first?
5

How do air defence systems decide which incoming missile to target first?

Destroyers vs frigates: 5 differences between these navy warships
5

Destroyers vs frigates: 5 differences between these navy warships

Extremely low frequency: How do navy submarines communicate when they are deep underwater?
5

Extremely low frequency: How do navy submarines communicate when they are deep underwater?

Prabhas birthday special: 5 upcoming films of Baahubali actor that fans can’t wait to watch in cinemas
6

Prabhas birthday special: 5 upcoming films of Baahubali actor that fans can’t wait to watch in cinemas

Ryan Reynolds turns 50: Deadpool, Free Guy, The Proposal- Watch these 7 best movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more
8

Ryan Reynolds turns 50: Deadpool, Free Guy, The Proposal- Watch these 7 best movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more