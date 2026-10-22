/US to get 850 F-35 stealth fighter jets under 10-year Pentagon-Lockheed deal

The United States is set to get 850 fifth-generation F-35 stealth fighter jets under a 10-year agreement announced by the Pentagon and Lockheed Martin on Thursday. The deal aims to expand aircraft production and strengthen the US defence industrial base, although its financial value has not been disclosed.

The agreement, which requires congressional approval and funding, is part of the Pentagon's effort to boost weapons production through long-term contracts.

The deal "cements (the plane's) role as the free world's key frontline fighter for years ahead," Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO Jim Taiclet said.

Lockheed to invest $7 billion in F-35 programme

Under the agreement, Lockheed Martin will invest $7 billion in projects supporting the F-35 programme and produce 156 aircraft annually. The deal also covers initial spare parts, 10 years of modification kits and maintenance support, as well as international customer orders.

Pentagon acquisition official Michael Duffey said the agreement would help strengthen the US defence industry.

"We have fundamentally changed how we stabilise the American defence industrial base to produce at speed and scale," Duffey said.

He added, "By aligning financial incentives with actual performance, we are ensuring our warfighters are equipped with the lethal capabilities they need to fight and win."

Lockheed said the agreement could deliver billions of dollars in savings through long-term pricing and bulk discounts.

F-35 fighter jet: Features and global demand

The F-35 is a fifth-generation combat aircraft developed by the United States and several allied countries. It comes in three variants, each of which can cost more than $100 million. According to Lockheed Martin, more than 1,375 F-35s are based around the world.

US forces have used the aircraft in combat during the US-Israeli war against Iran.

The United States recently announced approval of a $24.3 billion sale of 48 F-35 jets to Saudi Arabia, reflecting international interest in the aircraft.

Turkey, which was expelled from the programme in 2019 after purchasing a Russian air defence system, has expressed confidence that it could regain access to the jets. Israel strongly opposes the move.

Lockheed Martin said the F-35 programme would support more than 315,000 jobs and generate nearly $80 billion in economic activity over the next decade.

"With the greater certainty that comes from the US government's transformative approach to F-35 production and sustainment, we can make the upfront investments needed to expand capacity, improve efficiency, and build a more resilient supply chain," Taiclet said.