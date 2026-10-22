/GRAVITAS | Putin fires nuclear-capable hypersonic missiles, Zelensky ready to surrender 25% territory

Facing mounting pressure from the US, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signalled willingness to freeze the current frontline for a ceasefire deal. This would effectively imply surrendering 25 per cent of Ukraine’s territory to Russia.

Barely hours after US special envoy Steve Witkoff described Putin as a 'humanitarian', Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv and other regions overnight.

According to Zelensky, three waves of 21 ballistic missiles were launched at the Ukrainian capital by Russia, killing at least two people and wounding 34 others. Residential buildings, energy facilities, railway stations, shopping malls and a monastery suffered damage.

Kyiv authorities also said that Russian strikes damaged subway infrastructure on the southern bridge over the Dnipro River in the Ukrainian capital.

In Kharkiv, firefighters grappled to extinguish burning trucks. One person was killed and 15 others were injured in reported Russian strikes.

Authorities also accused Russia of carrying out nearly 60 drone attacks on 26 settlements in Sumy. This led to the death of one civilian.

With killings reported in Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Chernihiv as well, Ukraine said that at least nine people were killed in Russian strikes over the past day.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia’s mass overnight attack involved the Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile, which can execute unpredictable evasive manoeuvres in terminal descent.

The S-400 long-range surface-to-air missile system was also reportedly used in the strikes.

This is not all. The Oniks anti-ship cruise missile was also reportedly used. With a range of 800 kilometres, it can carry both conventional as well as nuclear payloads.

The Ukrainian Air Force also claimed to have shot down 181 out of 210 drones of various types fired by Russia. This included 110 jet-powered drones. Strikes were recorded at 32 locations.

Now, among the missiles, one stands out. Russia unleashed the Zircon.

Zircon is a Russian nuclear-capable hypersonic missile. Initially designed as a ship-launched anti-ship weapon to counter Western aircraft carriers, it has been repurposed by Russia for land-attack missions.

On the other hand, the Moscow mayor accused Ukraine of launching 630 drones on the Russian capital from overnight to Thursday, most of which were destroyed by air defence systems. Two people were injured in the drone attacks.

Now, Moscow’s attack came just hours after Putin agreed in principle to resume three-way negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine and the US as early as next month.

According to the Kremlin, these talks could take place in Abu Dhabi on or after November 10 and would focus on how to guarantee the security of Ukraine and Russia once the war ended.

This came after US special envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Putin in St. Petersburg to seek a diplomatic solution to the protracted war in Ukraine.

Witkoff said that Trump is 'deeply grateful' for Putin’s decision to sell diesel to the US and also hailed him for releasing retired teacher Stephen Hubbard.

The 74-year-old American citizen was sentenced in 2024 to seven years in prison for allegedly fighting on behalf of Ukraine. After his release from prison, he met Witkoff and then flew back to Texas.

Despite Trump seeking to woo Putin, Russia was less enthused. It said that there wasn’t really much substance in the latest peace proposals.

On his part, though, Trump claimed that an end to the Ukraine war could be closer than ever before.

After his meeting with Witkoff, Zelensky too expressed willingness to hold trilateral talks with the US and Russia as soon as possible, preferably no later than early November.

However, the mood on the streets of Kyiv is not very optimistic about an early end to the war.

Now, is Trump’s bid to ease sanctions on Russia and push for a ceasefire on its terms also linked to the situation in Iran, where the US is trapped in a prolonged war?

Some experts believe that Trump may use these concessions as leverage to convince Putin to bring Iran back to the negotiating table.