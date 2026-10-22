/Australia police arrest former national 100m champ Jake Doran for alleged child abuse

The Queensland Police in Australia have arrested 2022 men’s 100m sprint champion Jake Doran for alleged indecent treatment of children. The police arrested Doran on October 13 on account of "indecent treatment of child under 16 (indecent film etc)" after an investigation covering the period from January 2025 to September 2026. Doran, a 26-year-old, however, is out on bail and has been told to appear before Townsville Magistrates Court on November 5. Athletics Australia, meanwhile, stated that Doran has no role with the organisation in a paid or unpaid capacity. The organisation has also banned him from any type of involvement in the sport while the matter is sub judice.

"Based on information provided to Athletics Australia, the organisation has imposed a provisional action on the athlete, prohibiting him from attending club, member association or Athletics Australia events, as well as banning him from participating in athletics training," a spokesperson for the organisation said, as reported by The Guardian.

"The safety and wellbeing of all participants in our sport is paramount, and we take all allegations of this nature very seriously," it added.

Doran's current employer, TAFE Queensland, where he works in business development, has also issued a statement and said: "Based on the information available at this time, the allegations are understood to be unrelated to the individual’s employment with TAFE Queensland, and there is no indication they relate to TAFE Queensland students, staff, training delivery, campus activities or operations. The employee has been suspended from duty while the matter is before the courts."

Doran, meanwhile, has deleted his Instagram account and his profile is no longer visible on the Athletics Australia website.

The 26-year-old won the national 100m sprint in 2022, clocking a time of 10.05 sec with the help of wind, ahead of Edward Osei-Nketia. He then competed for Australia in the World Championships and Commonwealth Games as well. He also won the national 200m title in 2023.