/Macron slams Trump and other foreign leaders' 'stupid comments' on France riots as fresh protests loom

French President Emmanuel Macron has criticised US President Donald Trump and other foreign leaders for making ‘stupid comments’ about France’s street unrest, accusing them of exploiting the violence for political gain as the country prepares for another wave of protests this weekend. Speaking during a visit to Qatar, Macron condemned what he described as the spread of misleading information following Saturday’s riots. Although he initially avoided naming specific leaders, he said the unrest had triggered comments that are as unacceptable as they are stupid, from many people, including foreign leaders.

When asked whether he was referring to Trump, Macron replied: “Among others.” Trump has blamed the violence in France on migrants, jihadists and communists while campaigning for his Republican Party ahead of the US midterm elections. Addressing reporters in Doha, Macron accused political leaders on both sides of the Atlantic of promoting misleading narratives to advance their domestic agendas. He said some leaders in the middle of election campaigns, whether here in the region or on the other side of the Atlantic” were “naively spreading narratives that certain circles are clearly trying to promote. "They were using our country for their own political campaigns”, the French president said. “And we don’t need that. We already have difficulties to deal with.”

Macron warns against false claims and AI-generated pics

Macron also expressed concern about the circulation of fabricated images and misleading claims surrounding the unrest. He said AI-generated visuals were being shared online, portraying events that had never occurred. He said AI-generated images were circulating depicting scenes that never actually happened in France. We’ve had people claiming that we were invaded by hordes of migrants and Islamists, which is completely false.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is also facing elections next weekend, has similarly claimed that France had experienced an invasion of extremist Islam. However, analysts have rejected claims that migrants were the primary cause of the demonstrations and subsequent violence. The dispute over the unrest has developed into a wider political controversy, with France's response becoming a subject of international debate as foreign leaders and political groups attempt to interpret the demonstrations through their own domestic political agendas.

France faces growing political and economic pressure

Macron and his government are struggling to contain a crisis that has erupted just six months before presidential elections to select his successor. The administration has acknowledged that it ‘lost control’ during Saturday’s widespread rioting. Demonstrations that started largely peacefully over the rising cost of living rapidly escalated into serious violence and extensive looting. Paris, Marseille, Lyon and Limoges were among the cities most severely affected. In Limoges, the town hall was set on fire and partially destroyed.

The unrest has prompted several countries to issue travel warnings for France, while financial markets have also reacted nervously to the political instability. On Wednesday, the yield on French government 10-year benchmark bonds climbed above 5%, reaching its highest level since 2002. The combination of public anger, economic uncertainty and political pressure has created a major challenge for Macron's administration as it attempts to restore order and prevent further escalation.

Yellow Vest movement plans new Paris demonstration

Macron has vowed to prevent a repeat of last weekend's violence as France prepares for fresh demonstrations on Saturday. The gilets jaunes, or yellow vest movement, has formally submitted plans for a march through central Paris. The proposed demonstration could become the government's next major test as authorities attempt to prevent further disorder. The movement seeks to revive its nationwide campaign, which began in 2018 in opposition to rising living costs and deteriorating public services.

Student organisations have also called for demonstrations on Saturday, demanding greater investment in education.

Macron issued a warning to those planning to engage in violence, saying: “Those who want to cause disorder in city centres next Saturday will be prevented from doing so.” Speaking during his visit to the Gulf, where he was pursuing energy agreements to help offset rising fuel costs, he added: “There must be no wavering at the top of the state.”

Government announces major security reinforcements

French government ministers have promised a massive security operation, with significantly more personnel expected to be deployed after officials acknowledged weaknesses in their initial response to the riots. Additional military personnel could be deployed alongside police reinforcements as authorities prepare for the weekend demonstrations.

Night-time curfews introduced on Monday and Tuesday in areas vulnerable to violence and looting have helped maintain relative calm. The restrictions affected locations in several French cities, including Paris, Marseille and Lille, and were expected to be renewed on Wednesday. The government is seeking to balance its efforts to restore public order with growing criticism over its handling of the cost-of-living crisis and the protests.

Trade unions demand political solutions

France's main trade unions have separately announced a nationwide mobilisation for 5 November, highlighting the broader dissatisfaction over living standards and public services. Sophie Binet, head of the CGT trade union, said, “There is huge and legitimate anger, and the answer to that situation is not repression. It is a political response.” Macron has rejected calls for a state of emergency, insisting that the country has sufficient resources to manage the situation. The president said France doesn’t need a state of emergency, adding that it has the means to control further unrest. Union representatives met Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu on Wednesday, but the meeting ended without any concrete policy announcements.

Unrest raises concerns across Europe

The violence in France has intensified concerns that frustration over the cost of living and declining public services could fuel further unrest across Europe. Countries including Italy and Belgium have experienced sometimes violent demonstrations, adding to worries that economic pressures and dissatisfaction with government policies could spread across national borders.