/India to develop first indigenous aviation gun for Prachand, Rudra attack helicopters, SSS Defence CEO confirms

India is taking a significant step towards developing its first indigenous aviation gun, with Bengaluru-based SSS Defence securing a development role alongside the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for a 20mm gun and turret system intended for the LCH Prachand and ALH Rudra helicopters.

Speaking exclusively to WION’s Defence Pulse, SSS Defence CEO Vivek Krishnan confirmed that the company had emerged as the L1 bidder, in the tender process. Krishnan said SSS Defence would work as a Design cum Production Partner with DRDO’s Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) on the complete gun and turret system.

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Replacing French-origin firepower?

Both the indigenous LCH Prachand and the weaponised ALH Mk-IV Rudra currently use French-origin 20mm cannon technology. Their existing armament includes the THL20 turret system, developed around the French 20M621 cannon. Manufactured by KNDS, the system fires NATO-standard 20×102mm ammunition and is integrated with the helicopter’s targeting systems. The cannon provides close-range firepower against ground targets.

In September 2026, French defence manufacturer KNDS announced an order for 126 THL20 turrets for India's LCH programme. While KNDS has expanded its Indian industrial partnerships under Make in India, its announcement did not specify whether these turrets would be manufactured domestically. The new DRDO-led programme seeks to establish an indigenous capability to design and produce the aviation gun and turret system itself.

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India’s first aviation gun development

Vivek Krishnan confirmed to WION that the new programme represents India’s first attempt to indigenously design and develop an aviation gun system.

The project aims to replace the imported cannon on both Prachand and Rudra helicopters, covering the complete gun and turret assembly. The system is also intended to interface with the helicopters’ weapon-control architecture, allowing targeting through helmet-mounted sights. The development would mark another step in India’s defence indigenisation programme, extending domestic manufacturing capabilities into helicopter-mounted weapon systems.

Two-year development target

According to Krishnan, the programme will require approximately two years for design, prototyping, testing, limited-series production and airworthiness certification.

“It is an aggressive timeline for any aviation gun system,” he said, expressing confidence that collaboration between private industry and ARDE could make it achievable.

Reports have also identified Kalyani Group as another development partner in the programme.