/Udta Teer: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan’s film denied screening permission in Nepal

Ahead of Ayushmann Khurrana's Udta Teer arrival, the film's theatrical release has been stalled in Nepal. The update comes after the country’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology declined to approve its public exhibition.

Udta Teer's release stalled in Nepal

According to Bollywood Hungama, the decision was taken following a review by Nepal’s Central Film Censor Board, which found that the film’s production did not comply with a provision of the country’s cinema legislation.

The ministry reportedly communicated its decision to National Cinema Group Nepal Pvt. Ltd., a distribution company based in Kathmandu. An official letter, signed by branch officer Vishal Bhandari, stated that the film could not be granted permission for public screening.

According to reports, the notice referred to Section 8(3) of Nepal’s National Cinema (Production, Exhibition and Distribution) Act, 2026.

However, the authorities have not publicly specified which aspect of the film led to the decision.

Ayushmann Khurrana on the film

Directed by Akash A Kaushik, Udta Teer revolves around Bilal Ahmad, a Pakistani spy played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who enters India on a mission but loses his memory following an accident.

The unexpected turn of events leads him to believe that he is an Indian patriot. At the film’s trailer launch, Khurrana said, "It was part of the script. As an actor, you are ready to do anything. This is a spy comedy, a patriotic comedy, and a genre bender. I do what the script demands; I'm a director's baby. It is a fantastic script.”

The actor added, “It is the most difficult character because things were happening around him. I had to have that straight face, though there were moments when I felt like laughing, but I couldn't. I had to be normal while there was chaos happening around me.”

About Udta Teer

The cast also features Sara Ali Khan in the lead role alongside Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, the late Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.