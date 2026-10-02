/Udta Teer postponed: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan starrer gets new release date due to Drishyam 3

The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer Udta Teer have pushed the film’s release date. Udta Teer was initially scheduled to release on October 9. However, the film will now hit theatres on October 23.

The move has come amid the mega opening of Ajay Devgn’s latest release, Drishyam 3. The film has opened to massive response, prompting makers of Udta Teer to push the release of the film to a later date.

Interestingly, this is not the first delay for the film. Udta Teer was initially scheduled to hit theatres on September 11. Its release was pushed to October 9, and now it has been further pushed to October 23.

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Udta Teer postponed



Announcing the new release date, a press note from the film's team read, “Udta Teer has been generating encouraging buzz with its trailer and ongoing promotions. With the film tracking well, the makers have made a smart and sensible theatrical call by moving the release to October 23, giving it a cleaner release window and a stronger theatrical runway instead of compromising on screens in a suddenly crowded marketplace.”

“A smart and strategic theatrical move by the makers. The trailer and promotions are creating encouraging buzz and choosing a cleaner release window allows the film to maximise its theatrical showcase,” the note read.

The move has come amid Drishyam 3's massive opening at the box office; the film has crossed Rs 50 crore on the opening day, October 2.

Owing to the festivals, October is a packed month with several big releases. Gondhal, India’s official Oscar 2027 entry, which will begin exclusive preview screenings on October 9.

Also, Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam and Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli are set to release on October 16. The month will now end with Udta Teer.

I am returning to my core: Ayushmann Khurrana on Udta Teer



Talking about his upcoming film Udta Teer, Ayushmann said the project reflects his return to the kind of original and unconventional content he has been associated with. “It features a very unique, novel, and distinct story, the kind of films I’ve always done. I am returning to my core, which champions original content, and this film embodies that,” he told ANI.

The actor revealed that he plays a Pakistani spy in the film who loses his memory, creating a unique blend of patriotism and comedy. “In the film, I play a Pakistani spy who loses his memory; while he retains a sense of patriotism, he forgets which country he belongs to, so he ends up supporting India. It could be described as a pro-India patriotic comedy; it’s a genre-defying film that can be enjoyed with the whole family,” Ayushmann added.

More about Udta Teer



Akash A Kaushik makes his directorial debut with this film. Udta Teer brings together a stellar ensemble including Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.