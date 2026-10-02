/Drishyam 3 X review: Internet hails Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj; calls film ‘better than Malayalam version’

Drishyam 3 X reviews: After months of anticipation among audiences and critics, Ajay Devgn returns to the big screen with Drishyam 3, the third instalment in his popular crime thriller franchise. The film hit theatres on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. As the first-day, first-show screenings ended, cinephiles quickly took to social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), to share their reactions, with many praising the cast's performances and the film's gripping storyline.

Drishyam: The Conclusion X reviews

Abhishek Pathak's crime thriller is currently running in theatres and receiving audience reviews. After watching the first-day, first-show screening, moviegoers quickly took to X to share their views on Ajay Devgn's film, which serves as the final chapter of the Hindi Drishyam franchise.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

One user praised the movie for its perfect ending, the shocking twist in the plot, and the cast's performance. The review read, “#DrishyamTheConclusion ~ Drishyam3 is a proper sequel with a perfect ending. Thrilling throughout with good twists. Its 2x times better than that below average Malayalam version. New addition Jaideep Ahlawat shines, rest of the cast also good.”

One X user called Drishyam 3 a “blockbuster” and praised its gripping writing, intense tension, and Ajay Devgn’s performance. The review read, “One Word Review: B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R! 🔥 Gripping writing, insane tension and a terrific #AjayDevgn. Jaideep Ahlawat adds another level of intensity, while the climax truly WORTH IT. 🛐”

Another X user praised the film, mentioning its gripping suspense, impressive story, and goosebump-inducing moments. The review read, "GOOSEBUMPS 🌟🌟🌟🌟 Suspense Peaked This Time And The Story Build up, The best Part Of Franchise And The performances. Prakash Raj Really Felt in his Peak too. CINEMA PEAKED HERE 🔥"

After watching Drishyam 3, one user gave it 4 out of 5 stars and described it in the review as a solid family entertainer. It further read, "Solid Family entertainer with great twists and turns. Faceoff between #AjayDevgan and #JaideepAhlawat was worth watching. Especially the scenes of Gaitonde🤣👌 Family audience was enjoying the show a lot🔥 Blockbuster."

Urging the audience to watch the film, one X user wrote, "BRILLIANT writing & BGM alongwith Strong performance from cast. Twists are unpredictable which is positive point for a thriller. GO FOR IT."

Comparing the Hindi version with Mohanlal's Malayalam counterpart, one user shared mixed reactions and wrote, "#Drishyam3 in Malayalam was a disappointment as it failed to match part 1. Hindi also fails..but it is better than malayalam version."

Another X user shared a three-point review for Drishyam 3, praising Ajay Devgn’s performance, Abhishek Pathak’s changes to the story and the way Devgn allows his co-stars. The review read, "3 line review of Drishyam 3 Hindi:

1) Ajay Devgn is a better actor than Mohanlal

2) Abhishek Pathak's changes has made it a more engaging story than the Malayalam original

3) Ajay is a secure actor & he lets Jaideep Ahlawat, Kamlesh Sawant, Rajat Kapur and Prakash Raj shine in their moments."

One more user hailed the climax and jotted, "The CLIMAX TWIST of Drishyam 3 is BETTER than Drishyam 1 and 2. The Setup and Tense Moments are better than both the movies combined. Watch it to Believe it 💥💥💥 #DrishyamTheConclusion."

One X user wrote a full-fledged review of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 and called it one that hits different. Rating it 4.5 out of 5, the review read, "Abhishek Pathak has done solid work with the direction. I expected the story to be complicated, but every twist connects so cleanly that the flow never breaks. The film keeps you hooked the whole way — there’s no moment where it gets boring.

The best part: the light comedy sprinkled in between is perfectly timed. The first half sets things up and feels fairly normal… but once the second half kicks in, it’s hard to predict what comes next. “What will Ajay Devgn do now?”, “Oh, how did that happen?” — these are the things that keep you locked in till the end."

It also recalled Akshaye Khanna’s iconic performance in Drishyam 2, writing, "Akshay Khanna’s performance in Drishyam 2 is still memorable. But once you watch Jaideep Ahlawat, that impression starts to fade."

It continued by praising Ajay Devgn's role. " sir, you didn’t just give Vijay Salgaonkar a character — you gave him a way of thinking. Drishyam 3 is another strong chapter in your acting — would love to hear even a one-line reaction.🤗"

WION's review of Drishyam: The Conclusion

According to WION's Pragati Awati, "the first two parts had the story divided perfectly among the characters, here all the focus has shifted to Vijay and how and where he hid Sam's skeleton. With not much serious dialogue-baazi (most was done by Jaideep), this movie moves ahead with its expressions, story and actors. The first half of the movie establishes the plot with its omniscient tone, but midway through the movie it does feel a little stretched. The courtroom part is brief and works in favour of the plot. I don't want to talk about the climax, as it should be left to be enjoyed in cinemas.”

About Drishyam: The Conclusion

The third instalment of the popular crime-thriller franchise sees Ajay Devgn reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar, who once again outsmarts the police in court to finally put an end to the legal battle surrounding Sameer Deshmukh’s death while clearing his name. The film also stars Tabu, Prakash Raj, Jaideep Ahlawat and many others.