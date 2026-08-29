/Drishyam: The Conclusion- Jaideep Ahlawat’s first look hints at a new threat to Ajay Devgn's Vijay; Prakash Raj's character unveiled

Drishyam: The Conclusion is gearing up for a theatrical release in October this year, and the makers on Saturday unveiled the first look of the characters of the film through a series of social media posts. Alongside the familiar faces, the latest addition to the campaign is Jaideep Ahlawat, who is introduced as SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar, a new police officer who appears to reopen the case surrounding Vijay Salgaonkar.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the upcoming film marks the next and final chapter in Ajay Devgn’s popular portrayal of Vijay.

Jaideep Ahlawat joins Drishyam

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Ahlawat’s character poster quickly caught viewers’ attention. Dressed in black glasses and sporting a stern expression, the actor is introduced as Rajveer Singh Tomar, a Crime Branch officer who appears determined to take charge of Vijay’s long-running case.

"Ab yeh case SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar ke table par hai… aur isse kholunga bhi main, aur bandh bhi mai hi karunga... Vijay Salgaonkar ke arrest ke baad," the caption read.

Ahlawat is playing an entirely new character created for this instalment. He reportedly joined the franchise following Akshaye Khanna’s exit. Khanna played IG Tarun Ahlawat in Drishyam 2. However, director Abhishek Pathak has clarified that Jaideep’s Rajveer Singh Tomar is not a replacement for that character and has been written as a separate role.

Ajay Devgn’s Vijay faces another challenge

Alongside Ahlawat, the makers have unveiled the posters of other key characters from the film. Ajay Devgn’s latest first look reminds audiences of the one thing that has always driven Vijay: his family.

In the new image, Vijay looks visibly tense as he stands near a window, with flashing police lights visible behind him. "Sahi ya galat, jo bhi ho..main apni family ke liye kisi bhi hadh tak ja sakta hoon," the caption read.

Posters featuring Tabu, Shriya Saran, Prakash Raj and Rajat Kapoor have also been shared, each offering a different clue about what could unfold in the final chapter.

About Drishyam: The Conclusion

The Drishyam franchise follows Vijay Salgaonkar, an ordinary man who goes to extraordinary lengths after his family becomes entangled in a crime. The first Hindi film arrived in 2015 and was adapted from Jeethu Joseph’s Malayalam thriller, which originally starred Mohanlal.

The upcoming third film is being positioned as the conclusion to the Hindi franchise. The film is backed by Star Studios and Panorama Studios.