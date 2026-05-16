/Drishyam 3 Hindi adaptation will differ from Malayalam version, to have different narratives

The Hindi version of Drishyam 3 is going to be different. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the original Malayalam version of the movie starring superstar Mohanlal as Georgekutty is set to release in May. Ahead of the release of the third part of the widely successful thriller franchise, it has been revealed that the Hindi version of the movie is going to be different.

The Malayalam film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, releases on May 21, 2026, and will focus on emotional family drama. The Hindi version, directed by Abhishek Pathak, arrives October 2, 2026.

Drishyam 3's Hindi version is going to be different from the Malayalam version: Read Details.

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As the excitement around the third version of the movie continues to grow, Pathak has revealed that the upcoming third instalment in Malayalam and Hindi will have distinct narratives.

In an interview with PTI, the director has said that both Hindi and Malayalam versions are going to flow differently.

''The Malayalam version shifts into an emotional family drama, while the Hindi version will be a drama-thriller. It will be fun to see both versions and notice the changes in it," writer-director of the Hindi film "Drishyam 3", Pathak told PTI in an interview.

Both the Hindi and Malayalam versions were developed independently, keeping the audiences of both films in mind.

"I wrote my story keeping the Hindi audience in mind so that they get what they are expecting from Vijay Salgaonkar in the film. Jeethu Joseph wrote his version. Later, we read each other's drafts and we loved both," the writer-director, Pathak said, who has co-written the third part with writers Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.

In the Hindi version, the audience will see a new character played by Jaideep Ahlawat. His entry comes after the shocking exit of Akshaye Khanna, who played IG Tarun Ahlawat in the second part. However, Ahlawat will play a totally different role.

"Jaideep is a very talented. We have seen his work and we loved him, which is why we thought of him. He has a new character in the film and the audience will be surprised, it will be fun to watch him. The clash between Ajay and Jaideep's characters is going to be interesting; it will be one of the key highlights of the film. We are sure the audience will applaud it," Pathak said.

The Hindi version of the movie will arrive five months after the release of the Malayalam version. But due to the different narrative, it won't affect the Hindi version.

Drishyam 3: What we know about the Hindi and Malayalam versions