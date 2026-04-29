/Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 teaser out: Georgekutty confesses, 'I’ve hurt a lot of people; now I’m scared'

The story of Georgekutty continues with the third part of the much-loved Drishyam franchise. Ahead of its release on May 21, the makers have dropped the first teaser of the film featuring South superstar Mohanlal.

Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film is the third instalment in the highly acclaimed franchise, regarded as one of the best crime thrillers in Indian cinema. The movie has been adapted into several other languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and even Chinese.

Drishyam 3 Malayalam teaser out

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On April 19, the makers of the Malayalam version released the teaser, which takes viewers back into the life of TV cable operator Georgekutty. So far, he has managed to prove his and his family’s innocence, but as shown in the teaser, this time he seems to be living in fear.

Set to an intense, sombre tone, the 1 minute 50 second teaser begins with Mohanlal’s voiceover with the footage from the first two films released between 2013 and 2021, from the happy family to being accused of the murder that they have committed. The frame cuts, and we have Georgekutty praying in the church and confessing that he acted without a second thought to protect his family.