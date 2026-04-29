/Sohum Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Tumbbad 2 release date out; here's when it will hit theatres

Years after haunting audiences with the world of Tumbbad, the makers have officially announced the sequel to the folk horror thriller. In an exciting development, actor Sohum Shah will collaborate with the exceptionally talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The sequel comes seven years after the first film was released in theatres in October 2018. Upon its initial release, the film did not perform well at the box office. However, it had its golden moment when it shattered several records during its re-release in 2024.



Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad 2 release: Check the date

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After announcing the sequel, Shah revealed that the film is set to hit theatres on December 3, 2027. Taking to Instagram, the makers dropped the first poster of the movie along with the release date. Directed by Adesh Prasad, the second part is being produced by Shah under his banner Sohum Shah Films in collaboration with Pen Studios.

Sharing the poster, they wrote,''A sinful past, an ominous future. The hunger rises, the legacy of greed continues… Mark your calendars #Tumbbad2 arrives on 3. 12. 2027.''

The release date announcement comes a month after Shah confirmed Siddiqui’s casting. He is expected to play a pivotal role in the film.

Welcoming the actor on board, Shah wrote in an Instagram post, "We are pleased to announce that one of the finest actors of our time, @nawazuddin._siddiqui has joined #Tumbbad2. Welcome, Nawaz bhai! :).”

Speaking about the movie, the actor said that Tumbbad has always been a film I admired for its originality and atmospheric storytelling.

''When Sohum shared the vision for the sequel, I liked the story and I joined them in their journey. Collaborating with Sohum Shah and Pen Studios on a project of this scale is truly exciting. The character I'll be portraying has many layers, and I'm looking forward to exploring this immersive universe with such a passionate team,” he shared.

In 2024, Tumbbad achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the highest-grossing re-released film in India, earning approximately Rs 45–50 crore.