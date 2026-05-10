/Drishyam 3 trailer unveiled: Fans react to Mohanlal's return as Georgekutty for final chapter | Watch

The makers of Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 have finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the beloved franchise. Giving a glimpse of the next phase of Georgekutty’s story, it has already created a buzz among fans. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film is the third instalment of the widely successful thriller franchise that began with Drishyam in 2013 and continued with Drishyam 2 in 2021.

Drishyam 3 trailer

The trailer was released on May 9, and it hints at another dangerous chapter in Georgekutty’s life. While it did not reveal major twists of the film, this time, the suspicion grows around him not just from the police and the public, but also from people within his own family.

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The trailer opens with Georgekutty sitting at home alongside his wife and daughters. While the family believes their troubled past is finally behind them, Georgekutty is not convinced. The sense of fear throughout the trailer suggests that it is not over yet.

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Since the release of the trailer, fans have flooded social media with reactions. "We're not really watching him... he's watching us...," one user wrote. "This life of constant fear of the police and guilt... In a way, isn't that his punishment?," said another. The third comment read, "The last Dialogue: "Is it over?" "He has a mind that has sworn to burn BOXOFFICE, we can't stop him, MOHANLAL," wrote one fan.

Mohanlal on the film

The film is said to continue from the events of the previous instalment, where Georgekutty goes a step ahead to protect his family and conceal a dark secret. Speaking at a recent event, Mohanlal jokingly said, "I have asked for Georgekutty to be saved multiple times, but he is still not saved. So you can expect a Drishyam 4 also," he said. "This is not a joke. Let people watch the film and let them decide whether we should do a sequel, like four or five."

The actor also revealed that producer Antony Perumbavoor has already discussed ideas for future instalments beyond the third film.

About Drishyam 3

The film features returning cast members, including Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil. Siddique, Asha Sharath, and Murali Gopy are also playing key roles.

Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and presented by Pen Studios and Panorama Studios, the film is set to release on May 21, 2026, coinciding with Mohanlal’s birthday.

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Drishyam was made in multiple languages