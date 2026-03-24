/Drishyam 3 postponed; Mohanlal's crime thriller to hit theatres on THIS date

Mohanlal's much-awaited Drishyam 3 has officially been postponed, the makers confirmed on Monday. Earlier, the third installment of the popular franchise was expected to release worldwide on April 2, but after the latest update, the film will hit theatres a month later.

Drishyam 3 release date

Production house Aashirvad Cinemas took to social media to share the new release date. Alongside a new poster, the post read, "The past never stays silent…it only waits. Georgekutty arrives, May 21st 2026."

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The new release date is special because it coincides with Mohanlal's birthday. The actor also took to his X account to share the update, leaving fans curious about the upcoming film.

Reason for the postponement

While the makers have not revealed the reason for the delay, reports claim that the film has been postponed due to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

However, despite the delay, the excitement around the film has not slowed down.

About Drishyam 3

Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 is now slated to release on May 21, 2026, and it is said to bring the crime thriller to an end. The cast also features Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Siddique, and Asha Sharath in key roles. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner.

Fans reactions

As soon as the post was shared on social media, fans filled the comment section with excitement about the film. "THE BEAST IS BACK! Georgekutty doesn’t just hide secrets, he buries them deep! Can’t wait to see how the Mastermind outsmarts the system this time! May 21st marked on the calendar in RED!," wrote one user. " Another commented, "Poster itself creating curiosity. Waiting for the movie eagerly sir." "May 21st can't wait to watch our lovable Georgekutty on screen," read another comment.

A beloved franchise

The first installment of the beloved series was released in 2013. It was a box-office success and featured remakes in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

The sequel to the Malayalam film was released in 2021 directly on OTT instead of theatres. With the final chapter, the franchise is said to come to an end.