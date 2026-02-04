/Drishyam 3: Director Jeethu Joseph reveals about the future of the franchise

Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 is one of the most anticipated films. Ever since the makers of this popular franchise announced that pre-production had already begun, fans have been eagerly waiting for the new twist and mystery in this part. Director Jeethu Joseph, who will be helming the film, spoke about the future of the franchise.

What did Jeethu Joseph say about the Drishyam franchise?

In an interaction with Silly Monk Malayalam, Jeethu Joseph shared that, "I have not even thought of it in my dreams. I am trying to end this because even people are asking me to stop it. That's why I am thinking this way."

The Malayalam language crime thriller Drishyam tells the struggle of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police is killed. The first part was released in 2013, while the second part came out in 2021.

In the Malayalam version, apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil,

Asha Sharath, Siddique, Irshad, Kunchan, Roshan Basheer, and Kozhikode Narayanan Nair, among others. The success of Drishyam led to its remake in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. In Hindi, Ajay Devgn headlined the franchise.

Latest update about Drishyam 3

Last month, Mohanlal announced the date of the third installment of Drishyam with a gripping teaser which has key details infused from the previous two films, be it a yellow bag, a cell phone, the car in the pond or a shovel with which Georgekutty had done the digging.

The release date was unveiled after the director revealed at an event that the movie is coming out in April, five months before the Hindi version that will have Ajay Devgn playing the lead. The Malayalam version of Drishyam 3 is scheduled to release in cinemas on April 2, 2026.