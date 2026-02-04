/Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi postponed; new release date inside

Peddi starring Ram Charan receives a new release date as the film's shoot is reportedly yet to be fully completed. The much-anticipated sports action drama has been postponed to a month later from its initial release date, which was March 27, 2026. The project is currently in its final leg of production.

Peddi's new release date

The new release date was announced through social media on Wednesday. Director Buchi Babu Sana confirmed the change by posting "30-04-2026 #PEDDI," leaving fans surprised. Soon after, Ram Charan shared a new poster from the film with the caption, " #PEDDI will see you on 30th APRIL, 2026."

Peddi avoids a clash

Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh has taken over Peddi's March slot and is now planned to hit theatres on March 26, 2026. With the new release date, Peddi avoids a clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 and Yash’s Toxic, both of which will release in March.

About Peddi

Featuring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, Peddi is produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers. The film is written by Sukumar, and the music is composed by Oscar-winning A.R. Rahman. Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani are also playing key roles in Peddi.

Alongside the update, the makers treated fans with a first-look poster that showcased Ram Charan in an intense, rugged avatar. With long hair, a thick beard, and a dust-covered face, the actor stands in a crowd, hinting at a mass-driven character. "The date of his arrival changes, but not his mighty grit," the makers wrote, sharing the poster.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who is making a comeback to direction after the success of Uppena, the Ram Charan starrer is set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh and highlights action with a sports narrative.