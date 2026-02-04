/Kennedy OTT release date out! When and where to watch Anurag Kashyap’s neo-noir crime thriller

Anurag Kashyap's long-awaited Kennedy has finally been locked in its release date. After a prolonged festival and international run, the neo-noir crime thriller will premiere directly on an OTT platform, skipping a theatrical release in India. Starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, the film will stream on Zee5 later this month.

The OTT platform revealed the release date through an official social media post, describing the film as "darker, deadlier, and undeniably Kashyap." A few days ago, the director had also shared the update, noting that the internationally acclaimed story is "finally coming home."

Kennedy received international recognition

The film first premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where it was shown in the Midnight Screenings section. Kennedy was later screened at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, and then in December 2025, it became the only Indian film to be selected for the launch lineup of the Letterboxd Video Store.

About Kennedy

Set in a morally complex world, Kennedy revolves around Uday Shetty, a former police officer who is presumed dead. Living under the alias Kennedy, he works as a contract killer within a corrupt system. Filled with insomnia, addiction, and violence, the film showcases his psychological turmoil as he juggles with his past and searches for redemption.

The film stars Rahul Bhat (Uday Shetty aka Kennedy) and Sunny Leone (Charlie) in the lead with Mohit Takalkar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Megha Burman, Shrikant Yadav, Kurush Deboo, Karishma Modi, and Aamir Dalvi in key roles.

Written and directed by Anurag Kashyap, it is produced by Ranjan Singh and Kabir Ahuja under the banner of Good Bad Films and presented by Zee Studios.