/Mismatched Season 4 announced: Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf to reunite for one last coffee date

The fourth and final season of Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf's hit romantic series Mismatched has been announced, and fans are excited as well as emotional to watch the last chapter of Dimple and Rishi's love story, before bidding the series goodbye.

Mismatched Season 4 teaser

Netflix shared the teaser with the caption, "Here from the beginning, the middle, and right till the end. You, me, and our story are matched for life. Watch Mismatched: Season 4, starring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, coming soon."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The clip showcases the two leading actors revisiting the heartfelt journey of Dimple and Rishi, how a love story that began with a coffee spill grew into one of the most relatable romances.

"From the most unromantic first meeting to the first time we felt something," Koli shares. While Saraf adds, "It felt like it wasn’t just our love story, but it was yours too." Addressing fans, the duo said, "From 'hello future wife' to 'goodbye future wife', you laughed with us, celebrated with us, cried with us - and we would love it if you stayed a little bit longer because the story isn’t over yet."

Fans loved the teaser

As soon as the teaser came out, fans flooded the comment section with reactions and appreciation for the series. One user said, "How beautifully is this shot." "Best surprise ever - this is so well directed," another said. The third comment read, “My poor mismatched heart is completely melted.”

About Mismatched

Directed by Divyang Thakkar, the last season of Mismatched premiered in December 2024, and it ended on an open note with a three-year time jump. The series is created by Gazal Dhaliwal and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Eager for closure, viewers are expecting that the final chapter will explore second chances, timing, and whether Dimple and Rishi were truly mismatched.