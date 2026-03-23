/Mohanlal to star in Priyadarshan's 100th film; shares an emotional message: 'A journey of unwavering dedication'

Mohanlal and Priyadarshan have worked together in several projects, and now the actor and director duo are set to reunite for the filmmaker's 100th film, celebrating the milestone in Indian cinema.

Priyadarshan's 100th film

The Malayalam actor announced the collaboration on social media with an emotional message. He also posted a video where Priyadarshan revealed that this movie is important because it includes Mohanlal, who was the lead in his first directorial project, and will now headline the 100th as well.

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The filmmaker called the collaboration "rarer than a blue moon event" and stated that this moment may never occur again in the world of cinema.

Mohanlal shares emotional message

Alongside the video, the post also featured a long note for Priyadarshan. "Some milestones do not belong to one person alone. They belong to everyone who stood close enough to witness the journey. My dearest Priyan is stepping into his 100th film, and I find myself without words for what that truly means to me," Mohanlal wrote. "A hundred films is not just a number. It is a lifetime of stories told with passion, countless mornings driven by belief in the magic of cinema, and a journey of unwavering dedication that I have had the privilege of witnessing up close."



"I am deeply honoured to be a part of this journey. Some moments are not meant to be explained, only felt and held close with gratitude," he added.

About Mohanlal and Priyadarshan's upcoming film

Said to be a musical entertainer, the title of the film is yet to be revealed. It will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, with Binu George Alexander serving as co-producer.

Prior to the reunion, the duo had given several memorable films, including Chithram, Boeing Boeing, and Oppam.

Mohanlal's work front