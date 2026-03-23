/Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office collection Day 4 - Ranveer Singh starrer nears ₹700 crore worldwide

With a massive opening on March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to run successfully at the box office. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the film is said to have made a record as one of the biggest releases of recent times. Take a look at its collection on Day 4.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 4

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According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 collected around ₹114.85 crore on Day 4 (March 22, Sunday), which brings its total India net collection to ₹454.12 crore in just four days of release.

As per reports, the Aditya Dhar directorial has surpassed the lifetime India collections of several films, including Dangal (₹387 crore), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (₹421 crore approx.), and Baahubali: The Beginning (₹421 crore approx.).

Coming to Dhurandhar 2's day-wise collection, the film reportedly earned ₹43 crore with paid previews and opened with ₹102.55 crore on Day 1. On Friday, there was a dip as it collected ₹80.72 crore, but on Saturday the collection rose to ₹113 crore.

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As per reports, Dhurandhar 2 has already crossed ₹690 crore gross within four days and is now eyeing to enter the ₹700 crore club.

After steady growth on Saturday, Sunday recorded around 77% of occupancy across thousands of shows and shows no signs of slowing down.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Dhar, this is the second installment of the 2025 film. It continues the story of an Indian spy who infiltrates political and criminal networks in Lyari, Pakistan. Packed with action and drama, the cast features R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun alongside Singh. The film also explores the backstory of the character Hamza Ali Mazari, who was once Jaskirat Singh Rangi from Punjab.