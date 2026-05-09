/'It needs to change': Kriti Sanon addresses gender bias in Bollywood over pay disparity

Several Bollywood celebrities have spoken about the pay disparity in the industry highlighting the significant wage gap between male and female actors. Actresses often report being paid significantly less than male co-stars even when playing key roles. The latest celebrity to speak about the situation is Kriti Sanon.

What did Kriti Sanon say about pay disparity in Bollywood?

In an interaction with GQ, Kriti Sanon spoke about how female leads face challenges when it comes to getting paid for their roles. She stated, "There’s been some struggle around money. When producers have to cut corners, they often negotiate down the female lead’s fee, even though a large chunk of the budget goes to the male actor."

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She further said, "Patriarchy is still deeply ingrained in the industry, and we have to keep pushing towards equality. It shows up in the smallest ways too – for instance, there's often a tendency on a film set to check if the female actor is ready first so the male actor doesn't have to wait. It's subconscious, but it needs to change."

“I've always tried to stand up for myself, but early in my career, it was difficult to voice everything. I remember small things, like a male co-star, who wasn't a senior, getting a better car. Of course, it wasn't about the car but about being respected equally. Most producers and directors today are progressive, but these biases still exist,” the actress added.

Kriti Sanon's upcoming project

The Bollywood actress will be next seen in a romantic drama titled Cocktail 2 alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vija's Maddock Films, it will feature a new, modern love story shot in Sicily and Delhi. Cocktail 2 is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 19, 2026.