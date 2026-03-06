/Yami Gautam clarifies ‘like’ on post targeting Kriti Sanon’s best actress win: 'It may have been clicked accidentally'

Actor Yami Gautam has opened up after confusion arose when she ‘liked’ an Instagram post that seemingly threw shade at actress Kriti Sanon. Days after fans noticed the like on the video, the actress issued a clarification, saying it may have been clicked accidentally.



At the Zee Cine Awards, Sanon won the Best Actress award for Tere Ishq Mein. Some fans were unhappy with the result and questioned her win, saying Yami Gautam deserved the award for her performance as Shazia Bano in Haq.

Yami Gautam reacts to ‘liking’ a clip shading Kriti Sanon

After fans noticed Yami Gautam’s like on the post, the actress shared a statement on Thursday night. However, she did not name Kriti in her post.

Explaining that celebrities get tagged in multiple posts every day and that the like may have happened unintentionally.