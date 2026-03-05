/Ind Vs Eng, T20 World Cup Semi finals : Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan; Bollywood turns up to cheer at Wankhede Stadium

As India took on England in the semi final of T20 World Cup 2026 at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday evening, the audience comprised of some very popular faces from Hindi cinema, cheering for team India.

With Team India delivering a powerful batting display, the excitement in the stands was matched by the presence of a few A-list stars.

Among those who were spotted at Wankhede were Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who attended the match with their daughter Raha. The celebrity couple was seen entering the venue together, drawing attention from fans and paparazzi gathered outside the stadium gates.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Ranbir, dressed casually in a blue T-shirt and jeans, was seen carrying little Raha in his arms while Alia walked beside them in a relaxed outfit and cap. The family of three was later seen in the VIP box at the stadium, wearing the blue Indian jersey and cheering for the team.

Joining them at the stadium was actor Varun Dhawan, who was also spotted enjoying the thrilling match. Known for his love for cricket, Varun appeared enthusiastic as he watched the game unfold from the stands. The actor was also seen exchanging notes with Anil Kapoor.

Kapoor, whose latest film Subedaar was released earlier in the day on Amazon Prime Video, appeared relaxed and was seen enjoying the exciting match. Read: Subedaar review: Anil Kapoor and Aditya Rawal deliver, the story does not

Cricketer KL Rahul was also present along with his brother-in-law, actor Ahaan Shetty. The two appeared deep into the game.

Former Indian team captains MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma were also present at the match.

The India vs England semi-final attracted not only cricket fans but also a host of celebrities who came to witness the high-stakes encounter. The presence of Bollywood stars added an extra layer of glamour to the sporting spectacle.