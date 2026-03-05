/Subedaar review: Anil Kapoor and Aditya Rawal deliver to their part, the story does not

Lawlessness and hooliganism rule this town in the fictitious town of Mahapradesh. In Amazon Prime Video’s latest film, Subedaar, apart from Subedaar Arjun Maurya, played by Anil Kapoor, no one seems to be on the right side of the law. Directed by Suresh Triveni, who is best known for his film Tumhaari Sulu, Subedaar is a rugged, rustic revenge drama that starts on a promising note and presents Anil Kapoor in a strikingly different avatar-an angsty old man who talks less and punches more. But is Anil Kapoor’s powerful performance enough to make Subedar and an engaging watch? Let’s find out.

A personal tragedy brings Subedaar back to his hometown, which is ruled by Badi Didi (Mona Singh), who runs the sand mining mafia from the confines of jail. Outside, her step-brother Prince( Aditya Rawal) runs terror and wields force to get things done his way. Badi Didi’s illegal businesses are taken care of by Softy (Faisal Malik). It’s a chaotic town where only hooligans and rowdies get to wield power.

Haunted by the death of his wife, who was mowed down by a sand truck, Maurya is now grappling to live a civilian’s life. There is guilt and frustration, and his strained relationship with daughter Shyama (Radhika Madan). His friend, Prabhakar (Saurabh Shukla), gets him a job as a Prince’s bodyguard. Prince sets his eyes on Subedaar’s red gypsy and wants it by hook or crook. Subedaar is not willing to part with the car, which has a connection to his late wife, who had booked the car days before her death.

When Prince mocks his driving skills and vandalises his new car, the hostility between the two becomes personal.

Now, its a battle of egos and self-respect. One on the right side of the law but alone, and then the other, a rule breaker with state and police on his side.

What works and what doesn't

It is always a delight to watch Anil Kapoor on screen. The man has time and again reinvented himself and delivered class acts in numerous films and series. In Subedaar, Kapoor delivers a very restrained performance. His character is a man who abides by the law even though no one around him does. He has anger issues and is guilty of his wife’s death, or that he did not spend enough time with his daughter. Kapoor plays his role with conviction, and deftly performs scenes which have him performing with expressions and eyes and a few words. It's a strong act and Kapoor looms large over the film’s narrative.

Aditya Rawal, who has proved his mettle in films like Faraaz before, delivers a solid performance as the menacing, irratic and rowdy Prince. It's not easy to match up to a veteran like Anil Kapoor, who has such a strong screen presence, but Rawal ably performs in his role.

The performances of all actors are, in fact, top-notch. Be it Mona Singh, the Mafia queen who is running a nexus from jail, Faisal Malik, who plays an ex gangster and now an administrator or Radhika Madan, the fesity daughter who doesn’t need a man to protect her- all performances are stunning.

The film’s screenplay relies heavily on landscape and ambience, which sets the tone well. But while the tonality is good, the story eventually loses steam. Nearing the climax, the film completely loses its plot and tries to create unnecessary drama, which doesn't land well all the time. The film starts with great potential, but ends with a whimper, with Prime hinting at a possible remake.

Final Verdict