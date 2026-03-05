/Are singer Tate McRae and NHL star Jack Hughes dating? Here's what we know

Pop singer Tate McRae is grabbing headlines for all the good reasons. The Revolving Door hitmaker is in the news, not for her latest song, but for her exclusive dating with US hockey star Jack Hughes. Let's delve in to know more about their relationship.

Tate McRae and Jack Hughes are dating?

According to a report by Us Weekly, Tate McRae and Jack Hughes are now exclusively dating after they started casually seeing each other late last year. Reportedly, Jack texted her first on Instagram and later has attended his games to cheer him on.

A source close to them has stated, “Tate and Jack are dating. They started casually seeing each other late last year, so it's still new, but they are exclusively seeing each other.” The source also added that "the pair connected after Jack Hughes initially messaged her on Instagram and started a conversation."

The dating rumours first surfaced when in December the duo were spotted strolling around NYC together. For the unversed, a few weeks ago, Jack Hughes recently clinched a gold medal for Team USA against Canada at the Winter Olympics.

About Tate McRae and Jack Hughes

Reportedly, Tate McRae was in a relationship with Columbus Blue Jackets player Cole Sillinger from 2021 to 2023. In 2024, rapper and singer Kid Laroi confirmed he was in a relationship with Tate McRae. They collaborated on the song "I Know Love" from her 2025 album So Close to What. They parted ways in 2025.

Tate McRae gained recognition after being a contestant on the American reality show So You Think You Can Dance in 2016. She signed with RCA Records and gained early recognition for her extended plays. All the Things I Never Said (2020) and Too Young to Be Sad (2021). She has delivered several hit tracks, including Greedy, You Broke Me First, She's All I Wanna Be, That Way, You, Run for the Hills and Hurt My Feelings, among others.