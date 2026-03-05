/Eloise or Francesca's love story? Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell gives update on upcoming seasons

Regency-romance series Bridgerton, produced by Shondaland and created by Chris Van Dusen, has been making everyone swoon with its plotline, cast, and much more. The show, which showcases the story of noble Bridgerton siblings navigating London's competitive marriage market, has so far completed four seasons, with season 5 on the way. The showrunner Jess Brownell has given major updates about it.

What did Bridgerton's showrunner say about upcoming seasons?

Jess Brownell revealed that the upcoming seasons will be taking the audience into different territory in an interaction with Vanity Fair. She said, “Both Eloise's and Francesca’s stories leave the marriage mart. We’re often outside of London. Francesca’s is a queer story, and Eloise is a very progressive person—her story actually starts with the marriage, rather than ending with the marriage.”

She further said, "Either way we go, these are stories that are very much going to shake up the formula that we’ve seen from the first four seasons of Bridgerton."

For the unversed, to be followed by the Bridgerton novels, Eloise Bridgerton marries Phillip Crane, who is played by Chris Fulton. The character of Phillip Crane had shown up at the end of season 1 and later married Marina Thompson, whose child's father – Phillip's brother George – has died. To Sir Phillip, With Love is the fifth book of the Bridgerton series, by Julia Quinn. The book follows Eloise Bridgerton, the fifth Bridgerton child and second daughter, as she looks for love.

All about Bridgerton

The show is set in the early 19th century and follows the story of close-knit siblings of the noble and influential Bridgerton family as they navigate the highly competitive social season, where young marriageable nobility and gentry are introduced into society. It is the London Regency era, in which George III established racial equality and granted aristocratic titles to people of colour due to the African heritage of his wife, Queen Charlotte.