/Bridgerton Season 4: A look at the shocking plot twist of the period drama

Sophie Baek was born as the illegitimate daughter of Richard Gun and one of his maids and kept her last name, Baek. After her mother's death, Lord Penwood raised her within the estate with privileges like education, a roof, and food.

Later, after the Earl's death, she lived as a maid under her stepmother, Lady Araminta, who demoted her from ward to servant. Araminta keeps Sophie as forced labour, not giving her a single penny but making her do all the work alone.