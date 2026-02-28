/ 'We need more': Kanthony's BTS clip from Bridgerton season 4 part 2 melts hearts

Bridgerton season 4 concluded with part 2, which was filled with passion, emotions and romance. With many happy with Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek getting their forever after, fans were also wishing for another couple to have more screen space, i.e., Kate and Anthony Bridgerton. The makers have dropped a BTS clip of the much-loved couple with Edmund, which left us asking for more.

Kanthony's loving moment with Edmund behind the scenes

The official Instagram page of Netflix UK shared a BTS clip of Kate and Anthony's fun-filled moment playing peek-a-boo with their on-screen child Edmund. Fans were seen gushing about them and flooded the comment section.

One user wrote, "I can have 8 episodes of them enjoying life, and I will be the happiest person, and it would be my favourite season of all." Another user wrote, "Such a beautiful baby. We were robbed this season. We needed more than 30 seconds of them?" "We need a lot more of Kanthony and Baby.

Edmund next season," wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton had their part in season 4 part 2, as they returned to Mayfair from India and were accompanied by their baby Edmund. In regard to their appearance in forthcoming seasons, the makers have not yet revealed anything about Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey's roles.

All about Kate and Anthony's romance in Bridgerton

From meeting for the first time during a horse ride to becoming enemies and finally becoming lovers, Kate and Anthony had one roller coaster ride in transforming their relationship to forever. How they overcome their inner conflicts and face the challenges of being in love forms the main crux of the story.