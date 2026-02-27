/Bridgerton cast net worth: Jonathan Bailey to Nicola Coughlan- Who is the richest?

Bridgerton season 4 part 2 is finally out! The period romance series focuses on a different couple in each season, with members of the Bridgerton family finding their footing in love and securing their futures. Here's everything you need to know about the cast's net worth.
Bridgerton is a beloved romantic period drama that has captivated audiences worldwide with its unique storyline and phenomenal performances of its cast. Each actor brings remarkable depth and charisma to their roles, contributing to the show’s global success. Take a look at the net worth of every cast member of the popular series.
Jonathan Bailey, People's Sexiest Man Alive, is an English actor known for his charismatic, dramatic, and comedic roles on screen. In Bridgerton, the star plays Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest son of Violet Bridgerton, who gets married to Kate Sharma and now returns to Mayfair with their baby boy, Edmund, in season 4 of the historical romantic drama series. Garnering widespread acclaim for his performances, Bailey's net worth is estimated to be around $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Nicola Mary Coughlan is an Irish actress, popularly known for her outstanding roles as Clare Devlin in the sitcom Derry Girls and Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton. Nicola has a collective net worth of approximately $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Phoebe Harriet Dynevor is an English actress. She amassed popularity through films like The Colour Room, Fair Play, and Inheritance, as well as by portraying Daphne Bridgerton in the four-season show Bridgerton. Dynevor has an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Simone Ashwini Pillai, popularly known as Simone Ashley, is an English actress. She gained popularity for her roles in the Netflix period drama Bridgerton and comedy-drama Sex Education. Appearing as the eldest Sharma sister and eventually becoming the Viscountess of Anthony Bridgerton on the Bridgerton show, Simone has been a regular in the series since her debut in season 2. She reportedly has a net worth between $2 and $4 million, according to Life & Style.
Luke Thompson is an English actor. He is best known for his role as Benedict in the Netflix period drama Bridgerton and has also appeared in the BBC One drama In the Club. Currently basking in the success of season 4 of the period drama, in which Thompson plays the role of Benedict Bridgerton, who has fallen in love with Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), a maid. The actor's net worth is estimated at approximately $2 million, according to Netflix Junkie.
Yerin Ha is an Australian actress. Appearing in the fourth season of Bridgerton as Sophie Baek, she gained popularity through her strong and charming performance alongside Benedict. Her net worth is estimated to be around $3 million, according to Netflix Junkie.
Luke Paul Anthony Newton, widely known as Luke Newton, is an English actor. He is known for his role as Colin in the Netflix drama Bridgerton. In addition, he also had roles in the BBC Two drama The Cut and the Disney Channel series The Lodge. The actor mesmerised the audience with his charm and versatility. He has an estimated net worth of $2.2 million, according to Netflix Junkie.
Golda Rosheuvel is one of the most acclaimed British actresses and singers. Initially, she gained popularity for her theatre work and gained several on-screen roles, most prominently for her portrayal of Queen Charlotte in the Netflix period drama series Bridgerton and its prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Allegedly, the actress has an estimated net worth of $5 million, according to Netflix Junkie.