/Bridgerton cast net worth: Jonathan Bailey to Nicola Coughlan- Who is the richest?

Luke Thompson is an English actor. He is best known for his role as Benedict in the Netflix period drama Bridgerton and has also appeared in the BBC One drama In the Club. Currently basking in the success of season 4 of the period drama, in which Thompson plays the role of Benedict Bridgerton, who has fallen in love with Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), a maid. The actor's net worth is estimated at approximately $2 million, according to Netflix Junkie.