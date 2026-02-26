Bridgerton recap: From Kantony's bee sting moment, to Penelope revealing her identiy, a look at 7 iconic moments from the show

The series began with Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), who is struggling to attract a worthy suitor for herself because of her overprotective brother, Lord Anthony Bridgerton, who wants a perfect match for his sister. On the other hand, a newly arrived duke, Simon (Regé-Jean Page), is entangled between the matchmaking mothers and has taken a vow never to marry or have children because of his abusive father.

At Lady Danbury’s ball, Daphne and the Duke of Hastings explain their hustle to each other and agree to enter a fake courtship to benefit their social standings mutually.