Bridgerton recap: From Kantony's bee sting moment, to Penelope revealing her identiy, a look at 7 iconic moments from the show

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 is just a few hours away. In the meantime, take a look back at some of the most iconic moments from the four-season romantic series set in early 19th-century London during the Regency era. These moments listed below have stolen the hearts of millions over the years.
The series began with Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), who is struggling to attract a worthy suitor for herself because of her overprotective brother, Lord Anthony Bridgerton, who wants a perfect match for his sister. On the other hand, a newly arrived duke, Simon (Regé-Jean Page), is entangled between the matchmaking mothers and has taken a vow never to marry or have children because of his abusive father.
At Lady Danbury’s ball, Daphne and the Duke of Hastings explain their hustle to each other and agree to enter a fake courtship to benefit their social standings mutually.
After entering into a fake dating plan to help each other, Daphne and Simon develop real feelings. During a ball, when Prince Friedrich (Freddie Stroma) is about to confirm his feelings for Daphne while proposing to her, in a rush of excitement, she runs to the garden, where Simon follows her. Falling into the moment, they share an intense kiss, which gets spotted by Anthony.
Scared of Daphne's reputation, Anthony asks Simon to marry Daphne or get ready to face a consequence.
While visiting the Bridgerton house, Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) get into a heated argument, and suddenly a bee lands on Kate's chest, taking Anthony to revisit his traumatic past. The incident dates back to the time when his father (Edmund) died from a bee sting. He starts to have a severe panic attack seeing Kate. Kate takes control, placing his hand on her heart to confirm that she is fine and nothing has happened to her. The moment brings the two closer, even as they continue to fight feelings they have developed for each other.
The attraction and closeness between Anthony and Kate have now become transparent. Edwina (Charithra Chandran) observes the intense and undeniable chemistry between Anthony and Kate and decides to call off the wedding. Unable to bear the guilt, Kate attempts to escape her emotions by going for a solitary, rainy morning ride, where her horse knocks her off, and her head hits a rock. When Anthony finds her unconscious, he immediately carries her back to Lady Danbury’s house.
Kate falls into a temporary coma. After getting stable, she discovers that Anthony has visited her and made a marriage proposal, which she initially rejects, but after having a conversation with her stepmother, Lady Mary, and her sister, Edwina, she finally agrees to give him a chance, resulting in their marriage.
Season 3 focuses on the emerging love between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). In Episode 2, Penelope struggles to put herself out there in society to find a husband. Colin begins coaching Pen to help her find a perfect husband for her and let her catch the attention of Lord Debling. However, the teaching causes Colin to experience jealousy and confusion over his feelings.
Lord Debling moves towards proposing to Penelope, offering her a comfortable life, which is liked by her mother, Lady Featherington. But, overwhelmed by jealousy, Colin interrupts a dance between Penelope and Debling at the Queen's ball, leading Lord Debling to confront Penelope about her feelings for Colin and deciding not to propose.
While riding home, Colin stops Penelope's cart and walks into it and confesses his love, and they become intimate. At the end of part 1 of season 3, Colin asks Pen to marry her.
Cressida Cowper finds out the secret of Penelope being Lady Whistledown, who writes spicy gossip in the newspaper column, dragging everyone in the town and bashing them. In an attempt to blackmail, Cowper asks Penelope for £10,000. Refusing her demands, Penelope chooses to own her story, informing Colin and Eloise before announcing it to the ton.
After confronting her true identity, Queen Charlotte permits Penelope to continue writing, provided she focuses on more positive gossip, and Penelope begins signing her papers as Penelope Bridgerton.