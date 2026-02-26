Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2: Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma return with baby Edmund - revisit their love story

As Bridgerton Season 4 is just about an hour away from its release, the fans couldn't be happier as Anthony and Kate Sharma are returning for part 2 of the series, along with their baby boy, Edmund. From rivals to lovers, let's revisit their iconic love story.
Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma are set to return from India to Mayfair in Bridgerton Season 4, Part 2, and this time, they are accompanied by their little one, Edmund. As they enjoy their lives as parents with their baby boy, let’s take a look back at their love story.
In season 2, episode 1, Anthony meets Kate during a morning horse ride. The spark occurs when Kate takes part in a competitive horse race, which she wins, leaving Anthony instantly captivated and mesmerised by her independence.
Later, at a ball, they bumped into each other again and began their conversation about marriage. A clash happens between the two after Kate disagrees with Anthony’s rigid views on marriage.
Anthony is fascinated by Kate's courage and her willingness to speak her mind. Unlike other women, he sees Kate as a strong-headed lady. The viscount gets attracted towards her intellectual side, and how she frequently points out his flaws without any fear.
In Bridgerton season 2 episode 3, Kate and Anthony engage in a heated argument in the garden when a bee lands on Kate's chest. This led to Anthony revisiting a traumatic incident from his childhood when his father died from a bee sting. He started to have a severe panic attack. Kate, seeing his vulnerability, takes control, places his hand on her heart to calm him, reassuring him that she is not harmed. The moment between them brings them closer, as they both show their emotional sides.
During the social events of the London season, Edwina was introduced as the season's diamond by Queen Charlotte. Anthony immediately starts pursuing her, driven by his desire for marriage.
However, the major twist happens, when, following a heated argument with Kate, Anthony decides to marry Edwina Sharma, as he tries to ignore his undeniable attraction to her older sister. He pursues Edwina because she perfectly fits his checklist for a wife.
But a new twist comes when Daphne Bridgerton catches Anthony and Kate in an intimate moment in the library at Aubrey Hall. She urges her brother to be honest about his feelings for Kate, instead of marrying her sister.
The closeness between Anthony and Kate became visible to Edwina, leading her to cancel the wedding and reject Anthony. Edwina realises that she was a thorn in the blooming love between Kate and Anthony and that Anthony would never love her the way he loves her older sister.
Edwina confronts both Kate and Anthony about their deception, leading her to feel that marrying him would be a betrayal of herself. Despite the queen sponsoring the lavish event, Edwina apologises and refuses the marriage.
With the guilt of breaking her sister's wedding, Kate attempts to escape her feelings by going on a solitary, rainy morning ride. While riding her horse, it knocks her off, leading her head to hit a rock. Anthony finds her unconscious and carries her back to Lady Danbury’s house, discovering a serious head wound.
Kate falls into a temporary coma. After recovering, she learns that Anthony visited her and proposed marriage, which she initially rejects, believing he is only acting and doing his duty. After one-on-one heartfelt conversations with her stepmother, Lady Mary, and her sister, Edwina, Kate reunites with Anthony at the Featherington Ball, where they finally confess their love for one another, leading to their marriage.
Ahead of Bridgerton season 4 part 2, a new teaser was released, confirming the return of Anthony and Kate with their newborn, Edmund. While the drama focuses on the love story of Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Hall, fans are eager to see the charm of Anthony and Kate in a new phase of their lives as parents.