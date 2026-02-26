Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2: Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma return with baby Edmund - revisit their love story

During the social events of the London season, Edwina was introduced as the season's diamond by Queen Charlotte. Anthony immediately starts pursuing her, driven by his desire for marriage.

However, the major twist happens, when, following a heated argument with Kate, Anthony decides to marry Edwina Sharma, as he tries to ignore his undeniable attraction to her older sister. He pursues Edwina because she perfectly fits his checklist for a wife.

But a new twist comes when Daphne Bridgerton catches Anthony and Kate in an intimate moment in the library at Aubrey Hall. She urges her brother to be honest about his feelings for Kate, instead of marrying her sister.

