/Harry Styles breaks silence on former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne's death: 'I really struggled with kind of life'

Former One Direction star Liam Payne's death in 2024 at the age of 31 left fans in shock and disbelief. The late singer died after falling from a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. After two years, his bandmate Harry Styles opened up about his death and how he coped in his life.

Harry Styles speaks about Liam Payne's death

In an interaction with Apple Music host Zane Lowe, Harry Styles addressed facing such a huge loss in

his life. He stated, "I think there was a period when he passed away when I really struggled with kind of life, acknowledging how strange it is to have people kind of like own part of your grief in a way."

He further said, “It was difficult to lose a friend who is like you in so many ways. It's like, I saw someone with the kindest heart who just wanted to be great. It was a really important moment for me in terms of taking a look at my life and being able to say to myself, ‘OK, what do I want to do with my life?' How do I want to live my life? 'I have such strong feelings around my friend passing away. And then suddenly being, you know, like aware of there maybe being like a desire from other people for you to convey that in some way, or it means you're not feeling what you're feeling or something, you know?”

Reportedly, Liam Payne's death is still under investigation in Argentina. According to investigations, Payne consumed cocaine, alcohol, and a prescription antidepressant before falling to his death. Although the charges of manslaughter were dropped against three people who were linked to the case, in which two men, Ezequiel Pereyra and Braian Paiz, face accusations of selling the drugs involved. If they are convicted, they could receive sentences.

All about One Direction

One Direction were an English–Irish pop boy band formed in London in 2010. The group consisted of Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik (until his departure in 2015). They were formed on British singing competition. The X Factor in 2010, the group was propelled to global success by social media.

They became the first British act to have their debut album top the charts with Up All Night (2011) and subsequently became the first band to have their first four albums debut at number one following the releases of Take Me Home (2012), Midnight Memories (2013), and Four (2014). The band's fifth and final album prior to their hiatus was Made in the A.M. (2015).