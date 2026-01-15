Drumroll, please! Harry Styles has announced his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, and his fans can't keep calm. After teasing his die-hard fans for months, the pop star has finally unveiled what he's been keeping under wraps. Although, he was dropping hints.



After topping the charts with his three studio albums and making headlines with his looks, the singer has spent the past few years without releasing any music. But now he's ready to make a comeback with new music, a new album, and who knows, maybe a tour is on the cards as well.

Harry Styles announces fourth solo album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally

Harry Styles' new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, will release on 6 March this year. On Jan 15, the rockstar announced his fourth album by sharing a picture of the cover, which shows him standing under a disco ball outside on a grassland. He's wearing a blue shirt and denim jeans with a pair of swimming goggles.

The announcement comes after months of advertisements across several cities from New York to Madrid and Rome with phrases such as “We belong together” and “See you very soon.”

An album will consist of 12 tracks and will be executive-produced by his long-term collaborator Kid Harpoon. The British songwriter and producer has worked with Harry on all three of his albums.

Style’s last album, Harry's House was released in 2022 album featured hits like “Watermelon Sugar” and “As It Was.” The album sold more than four million copies and also won best album at both the Grammys and the Brit Awards.