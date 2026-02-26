/What made Harry Style laugh at his grandmother's funeral: 'It feels so inappropriate..'

Harry Styles made a shocking confession. The Grammy-winning singer, who is set to release his next studio album soon, Kiss All The Time, Disco, Occasionally, revealed what he thinks is one of the locations that deserves to have a song written about it. And you would be shocked to know that Styles thinks it’s a crematorium.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer made a recent appearance on Brittany Broski’s Royal Court, where he talked about the awkward incident when he laughed at his grandmother’s funeral, revealing the reason why.

Harry Styles reveals why he laughed at his grandma’s funeral

During his chat with Broski on her show Royal Court, she asked Styles about his song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant.'' This led her to ask about a location that deserves to have a song written about it.

To this, the singer surprised everyone with his answer: a crematorium. “I really like cremation songs,” Styles said as everyone laughed.

Recalling the moment, the former One Direction member said he was attending his grandmother’s funeral and described the moment that made him laugh.

“I remember being at my grandma’s funeral, and as the belt started, it just went ‘the long and winding road’ (referring to The Beatles song), and it made me laugh,” he recalled as he went on to explain how his interest in cremation songs started.

“It feels so inappropriate because of how abrupt it was,” Styles added. “And then I just started thinking about inappropriate cremation songs. … And then I was off.”

Harry Styles on his next album, Kiss All The Time, Disco, Occasionally.

Styles’ fourth studio album is set to drop on March 6, and following the release, he will be getting on the road for the Together Together residency tour.

Talking about the album, the singer said,' “I had so much fun making this album.”