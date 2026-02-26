/Anthony Bridgerton is returning to Mayfair but without Kate and the baby? What the new clip hints

The wait is finally over! Hours before Bridgerton season 4, part 2 drops on Netflix on Thursday, Nov. 26, the makers released a cute video teasing the much-awaited return of Anthony and Kate Bridgerton, and this time, they are joined by their little one, Edmund.

Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley are among the most adored lovebirds of Bridgerton. As far as we know, the couple relocated to India at the end of season 3, and, as revealed in part 1 of season 4, they are still there.

Sharing a sweet snippet from the new season, the makers revealed a small clip of the family of three. In the video, we see Mr and Mrs Bridgerton enjoying quality family time with their son Edmund.

The clip begins with Anthony cradling his baby while Kate looks at them lovingly. As they talk about their journey back from India, Anthony says he is going to miss them.

“The journey back from India was arduous enough,” Kate says.



“We are sorry, for your sake, that your travels are not yet over.”



To this, Anthony replies, “I wish you were coming with me. But I know you both need your rest.”



Kate then responds, “We will join you very soon,” adding that he should give everyone her regards in the meantime.

The exchange hints that Anthony will return to Mayfair first, alone, and that Kate and their child will join him later.

What role does Anthony play in season 4, part 2?

After the shocking end of Bridgerton season 4 part 2, the world is keen to know what new turn the love story of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) is going to take. Speaking about the same, Showrunner and executive producer Jess Brownell told Glamour that Anthony will play a big role in Benedict’s story in the second half.

“That brotherly relationship is so primary,” Brownell said. “And I think that the Kate-Eloise (Claudia Jessie) dynamic is one that continues to be really interesting. So those are ways in which we’ll explore it.”