British singer Harry Styles might be ending his two-year hiatus soon! This comes after the former One Direction star gave a treat to his fans by dropping a surprise video on his YouTube channel. The video basically revisits the final night of Love On Tour on July 22, 2023, in Italy and closes with "We Belong Together". Let's delve in to know more details.

Is Harry Styles making his comeback in 2026?

After dropping a cinematic music video on his YouTube channel, simultaneously a mysterious website, foreverforever.co also went live at the same time. However, the page has no context, with only a display of a black screen and password entry field, leaving fans curious. This major activity also comes amid speculations of Harry Styles prepping for his fourth solo album.

Soon after dropping the video, fans took to the comment section to express their views. One user wrote, "This feels like a welcome back and goodbye at the same time." Another user wrote, "No one move, no one speak, no one breathe." Another user wrote, "Welcome home, Harry. We just wanted to say goodnight to you." “This feels like a breath of fresh air after being underwater for so long, OML,” wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Harry Styles has not released any music since May 2022, post Harry's House, which even bagged the prestigious Grammy in 2023. Following his win, he completed his 15-show run at Madison Square Garden. Apart from music, he has even acted in a few acting projects as well.

All about Harry Styles

Harry Styles' music career began in 2010 when he became part of the group One Direction, a boy band formed on the British music competition series The X Factor after each member of the band had been eliminated from the solo contest. They became one of the best-selling boy bands of all time before going on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

He then made his solo debut in 2017. His second album, Fine Line (2019), debuted atop the US Billboard 200. Styles's widely acclaimed third album, Harry's House (2022), broke several records and received the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. Its lead single, "As It Was", became the number-one song of 2022 globally, according to Billboard.

